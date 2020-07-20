Previous
Next
Forever view of the American lotus by dutchothotmailcom
76 / 365

Forever view of the American lotus

Beautiful hike with at the end an observation tower. I am surprised seeing clouds in my photo. The sun was so bright and at this part of the hike there was no shade. (Those clouds were not above my head)
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
July 20th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Wow! You can't get any more prettier than that! Well done!
July 21st, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Wonderful scene.
July 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise