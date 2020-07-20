Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
76 / 365
Forever view of the American lotus
Beautiful hike with at the end an observation tower. I am surprised seeing clouds in my photo. The sun was so bright and at this part of the hike there was no shade. (Those clouds were not above my head)
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
76
photos
73
followers
84
following
20% complete
View this month »
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
20th July 2020 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
american
,
lotus
,
lotus.
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
July 20th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Wow! You can't get any more prettier than that! Well done!
July 21st, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Wonderful scene.
July 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close