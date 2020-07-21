Sign up
American lotus
Yesterday post was a full view of the endless field of this flower. Thank you all for your comments. Of course I had to take some close ups as well of this beautiful flower.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
2
2
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
20th July 2020 1:38pm
american
,
lotus
Joyce W.
ace
gorgeous!!
July 21st, 2020
Kate
ace
Nice closeup
July 21st, 2020
