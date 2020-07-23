Previous
Next
Fishing dock at Paynes Prairie by dutchothotmailcom
79 / 365

Fishing dock at Paynes Prairie

10 minute walk from out campsite. Not far but this State Park is pitch black so walking back was a bit more challenging.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kim ace
Beautiful sunset sky. Love the silhouette the dock made. This would be a great beginning for a collage for the MFPIAC theme that ends tonight.
July 23rd, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
beautiful fav
July 23rd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
@genealogygenie , ha, that’s why I see those other collages. I am kinda new to this.. have not looked into this at all.
July 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise