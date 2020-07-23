Sign up
Fishing dock at Paynes Prairie
10 minute walk from out campsite. Not far but this State Park is pitch black so walking back was a bit more challenging.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
79
photos
75
followers
84
following
21% complete
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd July 2020 9:18pm
sunset
Kim
ace
Beautiful sunset sky. Love the silhouette the dock made. This would be a great beginning for a collage for the MFPIAC theme that ends tonight.
July 23rd, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
beautiful fav
July 23rd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@genealogygenie
, ha, that’s why I see those other collages. I am kinda new to this.. have not looked into this at all.
July 23rd, 2020
Kim
ace
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43842/attention-procrastinators-mfpiac96-needs-entries
July 23rd, 2020
