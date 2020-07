Dear deer, don’t run away yet.

We have seen deer now a couple times during our bikes/hikes, but mostly from far. We saw them leaping over branches when they got scared and rushed away. I don’t see them where I live, so loving this.

At this shot they had just crossed the street and had no idea I was getting out of my car to snap a quick photo. I was able to get pretty close before he rushed back to his parents. #Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park