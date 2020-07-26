Previous
In the woods by dutchothotmailcom
82 / 365

In the woods

Pack and drive day. Beautiful morning with the sun peaking through the trees. One finally shot, you can always count on those squirrels to finish some left over nuts.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
