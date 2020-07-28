Sign up
Crowed nest
From the outside peaking inside. I am in love 😍.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
28th July 2020 8:23am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
baby
,
mockingbirds
KV
ace
They look like they are sleeping. Nice view... so cute.
July 28th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 28th, 2020
Milanie
ace
They are definitely snuggled together! Nice shot of them.
July 28th, 2020
