86 / 365
“Me first”
Hungry birds. There is always one that is the loudest. Still skinny with big eyes. Starting to show some feathers.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Photo Details
Views
4
4
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
30th July 2020 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baby
,
mockingbirds
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 30th, 2020
