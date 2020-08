Windy night @ Key Largo

Thank you for all your concerns. Hurricane Isaías is passing us as we speak well east from where we are currently staying. We had some rains and is was windy due to the outer bands of the storm but overal it was a nice day.

After the rain at sunset I was able to walk out back on the beach. It’s windy! But feeling lucky Isaías is passing. Praying it is stayed off the East Coast up north as well.