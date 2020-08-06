Sign up
93 / 365
Wing inspection before flying off
So smart, if I would have checked my car engine I would have noticed the low coolant and may have prevent the car from overheating. While the car is being fixed I run my errands by bike. Snapped this shot of the green Heron on my way home.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
1
0
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
93
photos
84
followers
92
following
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
6th August 2020 2:14pm
green
,
heron
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! That's what it's doing too! Great shot, Esther! I wonder if it has a flight checklist.
August 6th, 2020
