Previous
Next
Wing inspection before flying off by dutchothotmailcom
93 / 365

Wing inspection before flying off

So smart, if I would have checked my car engine I would have noticed the low coolant and may have prevent the car from overheating. While the car is being fixed I run my errands by bike. Snapped this shot of the green Heron on my way home.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
LOL! That's what it's doing too! Great shot, Esther! I wonder if it has a flight checklist.
August 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise