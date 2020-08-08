Previous
Next
Red-spotted Admiral by dutchothotmailcom
95 / 365

Red-spotted Admiral

I always see the same butterflies in my area, so when visiting family a bit north from me I was thrilled seeing this beauty.

Thank you all for all the comments and likes. One of the Baby mockingbird Photo’s made it on the TT page. Thanks Katy for letting me know :-)
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautiful for sure, wonderful capture!
August 8th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Awesome shot! I love those colors! FAV and pinning, too!
August 8th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 8th, 2020  
bep
Fantastisch mooi!
August 8th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Fantastic Esther! Love your sharp focus and the beautiful bokeh too!
August 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise