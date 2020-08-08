Sign up
Previous
Next
95 / 365
Red-spotted Admiral
I always see the same butterflies in my area, so when visiting family a bit north from me I was thrilled seeing this beauty.
Thank you all for all the comments and likes. One of the Baby mockingbird Photo’s made it on the TT page. Thanks Katy for letting me know :-)
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
5
2
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
8th August 2020 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
admiral
,
red-spotted
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beautiful for sure, wonderful capture!
August 8th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Awesome shot! I love those colors! FAV and pinning, too!
August 8th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 8th, 2020
bep
Fantastisch mooi!
August 8th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Fantastic Esther! Love your sharp focus and the beautiful bokeh too!
August 8th, 2020
