97 / 365
Gooooood Morning.
He was watching the sunrise as I passed by. Gotta love those owls.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th August 2020 8:16am
Tags
owl
Kate
ace
The eyes really stand out..love the shallow DOF.
August 10th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! What a wonderful shot. Love those eyes! May I pin it?
August 10th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
What a stunning photo. I love those eyes he has on you! Such a perfect blend of clolours, composition and DOF.
August 10th, 2020
Ingrid
Those eyes! Love it! Fav!
August 10th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Fav fav fav! Great lighting, DOF and subject!
August 10th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@marlboromaam
, always! yes :)
August 10th, 2020
Kaylynn
That’s how I feel in the morning!
Great shot
August 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Great shot