Gooooood Morning. by dutchothotmailcom
Gooooood Morning.

He was watching the sunrise as I passed by. Gotta love those owls.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Kate ace
The eyes really stand out..love the shallow DOF.
August 10th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! What a wonderful shot. Love those eyes! May I pin it?
August 10th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
What a stunning photo. I love those eyes he has on you! Such a perfect blend of clolours, composition and DOF.
August 10th, 2020  
Ingrid
Those eyes! Love it! Fav!
August 10th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Fav fav fav! Great lighting, DOF and subject!
August 10th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
@marlboromaam, always! yes :)
August 10th, 2020  
Kaylynn
That’s how I feel in the morning!
Great shot
August 10th, 2020  
