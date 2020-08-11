Sign up
Soaking up some sun
This patch has shade, morning dew and our weather is very humid. I guess he just needed a little bit of morning sunshine to start his day.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th August 2020 9:51am
Tags
frog
PhylM-S
ace
Super!!!
August 11th, 2020
