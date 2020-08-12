Previous
Fish for dinner by dutchothotmailcom
Fish for dinner

This great blue heron has some feather issues but is still a good fisherman.
Esther Rosenberg

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Outstanding shot, Esther! It's time to eat!
August 13th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Love the detail - nice size fish
August 13th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
Wow! Great capture!
August 13th, 2020  
