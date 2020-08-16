Sign up
New kid in the block
Always nice to see a new insect in my yard. It was identified as the Julia heliconian.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
16th August 2020 1:48pm
Tags
butterfly
,
julia
,
butterfly.
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
August 16th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
great capture!
August 16th, 2020
