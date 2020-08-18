Sign up
Flaming torch Flower
After work a quick walk through the park's garden. I wanted to add a bit of color to my collection. I haven't photographed that many flowers. Somehow I find it hard what the best angle will be. I have it more down with the bugs.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th August 2020 4:34pm
Tags
flower
,
torch
,
flaming
MOONCHILD
Love this!! FAV!!
August 19th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful - this looks like something I'd see in a tide pool! Beautfiul.
August 19th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Instant FAV! Pinning, too. Esther, WOW! Extraordinary capture!
August 19th, 2020
