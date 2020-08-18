Previous
Flaming torch Flower by dutchothotmailcom
105 / 365

Flaming torch Flower

After work a quick walk through the park's garden. I wanted to add a bit of color to my collection. I haven't photographed that many flowers. Somehow I find it hard what the best angle will be. I have it more down with the bugs.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Photo Details

MOONCHILD
Love this!! FAV!!
August 19th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Beautiful - this looks like something I'd see in a tide pool! Beautfiul.
August 19th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Instant FAV! Pinning, too. Esther, WOW! Extraordinary capture!
August 19th, 2020  
