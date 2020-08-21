Previous
Bee-ing around beautiful nature. by dutchothotmailcom
108 / 365

Bee-ing around beautiful nature.

A bee, flowers, some early rain and lots of sunshine. Happy Friday!
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
marlboromaam ace
In mid flight! FAV! Awesome shot! Pinning too.
August 21st, 2020  
FBailey ace
Am in awe of these mid air shots - bees totally elude me
August 21st, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨
superb!
superb!
August 21st, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Superb mid flight capture!
August 21st, 2020  
