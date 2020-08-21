Sign up
108 / 365
Bee-ing around beautiful nature.
A bee, flowers, some early rain and lots of sunshine. Happy Friday!
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
21st August 2020 12:59pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bee
marlboromaam
ace
In mid flight! FAV! Awesome shot! Pinning too.
August 21st, 2020
FBailey
ace
Am in awe of these mid air shots - bees totally elude me
August 21st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
superb!
August 21st, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Superb mid flight capture!
August 21st, 2020
