109 / 365
Large-billed crow
Nothing special to comment. I got lucky seeing him eating a berry. I walked by, snapped a shot or two, and he took off. Trying to get a variety of birds.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
6
1
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd August 2020 11:49am
crow
,
large-billed
Kim
ace
Nice timing and such pretty bokeh.
August 22nd, 2020
KV
ace
The orange in the background is cool... love the berry in the beak.
August 22nd, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 22nd, 2020
Pyrrhula
Prachtige close up.met mooie details.
August 22nd, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Nice capture
August 22nd, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 22nd, 2020
