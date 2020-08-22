Previous
Large-billed crow by dutchothotmailcom
Large-billed crow

Nothing special to comment. I got lucky seeing him eating a berry. I walked by, snapped a shot or two, and he took off. Trying to get a variety of birds.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Photo Details

Kim ace
Nice timing and such pretty bokeh.
August 22nd, 2020  
KV ace
The orange in the background is cool... love the berry in the beak.
August 22nd, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 22nd, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Prachtige close up.met mooie details.
August 22nd, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Nice capture
August 22nd, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 22nd, 2020  
