Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
115 / 365
The boss
Not sure how long he has been watching over my shoulder while I was on my knees trying to get some macro shots.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
115
photos
96
followers
103
following
31% complete
View this month »
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
28th August 2020 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
grasshopper
Milanie
ace
What a cutie - congratulations on last week's TT.
August 29th, 2020
Caroline
ace
Nice shot. So interesting to see their faces up close like this.
August 29th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
Cute! ;)
August 29th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Fabulous
August 29th, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lol
August 29th, 2020
Babs
ace
Ha ha, he looks very inquisitive.
August 29th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@milaniet
, Thank you, you just surprised me :) I forgot to check out the blog this week.
August 29th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@chejja
@juliedduncan
@pdulis
@jgpittenger
@onewing
That you for all your comments :)
August 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close