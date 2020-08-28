Previous
Next
The boss by dutchothotmailcom
115 / 365

The boss

Not sure how long he has been watching over my shoulder while I was on my knees trying to get some macro shots.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a cutie - congratulations on last week's TT.
August 29th, 2020  
Caroline ace
Nice shot. So interesting to see their faces up close like this.
August 29th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
Cute! ;)
August 29th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Fabulous
August 29th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Lol
August 29th, 2020  
Babs ace
Ha ha, he looks very inquisitive.
August 29th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
@milaniet, Thank you, you just surprised me :) I forgot to check out the blog this week.
August 29th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
@chejja @juliedduncan @pdulis @jgpittenger @onewing That you for all your comments :)
August 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise