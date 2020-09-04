Previous
Grumpy morning? by dutchothotmailcom
122 / 365

Grumpy morning?

Ibis at Westlake park. He looked at me and did absolutely nothing! I was on a walking bridge, so he probably knew I couldn't get any closer anyway.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
