A whistle from up high. by dutchothotmailcom
A whistle from up high.

Late afternoon, I yet had to take a daily picture. How sweet he/she whistled me to a stop on my bike ride. I assume the squeaky whistle was not meant for me. Oh well....
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
marlboromaam
Beautiful! Great focus and detail. I can even see the spider web! FAV and pinning! =)
September 6th, 2020  
Milanie
Terrific focusing
September 6th, 2020  
