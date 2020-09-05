Sign up
Previous
Next
123 / 365
A whistle from up high.
Late afternoon, I yet had to take a daily picture. How sweet he/she whistled me to a stop on my bike ride. I assume the squeaky whistle was not meant for me. Oh well....
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
2
2
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
123
photos
99
followers
106
following
33% complete
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th September 2020 6:27pm
Tags
shrike
,
loggerhead
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful! Great focus and detail. I can even see the spider web! FAV and pinning! =)
September 6th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Terrific focusing
September 6th, 2020
