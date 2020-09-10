Sign up
Previous
Next
128 / 365
Soaked
Both of us got a wet from the afternoon rains. This American darter seemed to be okay with it, me ... a little less thrilled.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Views
4
4
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th September 2020 3:16pm
Tags
american
,
darter
KazzaMazoo
ace
Beautifully captured Esther, you even caught the rain falling. Your wildlife photography is stunning.
September 10th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Look at those raindrops, perfectly captured, and a posing bird too!! Wonderful
September 10th, 2020
George
Wonderful composition.
September 10th, 2020
