Soaked by dutchothotmailcom
Soaked

Both of us got a wet from the afternoon rains. This American darter seemed to be okay with it, me ... a little less thrilled.
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Esther Rosenberg

I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
KazzaMazoo ace
Beautifully captured Esther, you even caught the rain falling. Your wildlife photography is stunning.
September 10th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Look at those raindrops, perfectly captured, and a posing bird too!! Wonderful
September 10th, 2020  
George
Wonderful composition.
September 10th, 2020  
