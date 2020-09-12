Previous
A great day is a lazy day by dutchothotmailcom
130 / 365

A great day is a lazy day

What else to do on a rainy day.
This Brown Pelican shot was taken at Flamingo Gardens Everglades Wildlife Sanctuary.
12th September 2020

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Photo Details

Babs ace

Fabulous close up. I think he is watching you. fav
September 12th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Super shot!
September 12th, 2020  
