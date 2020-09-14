Previous
Bee-ing busy by dutchothotmailcom
132 / 365

Bee-ing busy

I feel like this bee, today was a hectic day. Glad that I spend an half hour mindless chasing bees before going home.
14th September 2020

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Photo Details

marlboromaam
I feel your pain. LOL! Was a not-so-good day for me too. But this is lovely! Such detail in the bee and its little wings. FAV and pinning. =)
September 15th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 15th, 2020  
