Previous
Next
132 / 365
Bee-ing busy
I feel like this bee, today was a hectic day. Glad that I spend an half hour mindless chasing bees before going home.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
2
1
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
132
photos
103
followers
107
following
View this month »
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
14th September 2020 4:24pm
Tags
bee
marlboromaam
ace
I feel your pain. LOL! Was a not-so-good day for me too. But this is lovely! Such detail in the bee and its little wings. FAV and pinning. =)
September 15th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 15th, 2020
