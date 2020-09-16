Sign up
Previous
Next
134 / 365
You don't see me right.
Okay, you little lizard (Green Anole), good hiding place. Well, almost. I see you but I will pretend I am not.
I saw this blue eyed anole running away when watering my plants. He must have gotten wet, look at that tiny drop on his nose.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
16th September 2020 4:51pm
green
,
anole
