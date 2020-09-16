Previous
You don't see me right. by dutchothotmailcom
You don't see me right.

Okay, you little lizard (Green Anole), good hiding place. Well, almost. I see you but I will pretend I am not.
I saw this blue eyed anole running away when watering my plants. He must have gotten wet, look at that tiny drop on his nose.
16th September 2020

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
