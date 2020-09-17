Previous
Move bees, I am in charge of this patch. by dutchothotmailcom
135 / 365

Move bees, I am in charge of this patch.

Those flower attracts a lot of different insects. The bees were going nuts, I really was looking for something different and came home with some sort of wasp. The app tells me I found a Feather-legged Scoliid wasp.
This is what I found on the web:
Feather-legged Scoliid Wasps are large, beautiful, and widespread! These docile solitary wasps are experts at pest control. The adult females are vital natural agents that keep certain nuisance beetle populations in check. Of course, Scoliid Wasps are great pollinators as well! The “feathers” on their limbs pick up clumps of pollen with ease and the wasp distributes them as it hovers from flower to flower looking for nectar.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Wonderful shot and information! I've never seen one before this. =)
September 18th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
Fabulous close-up! Great detail! His name sounds prettier than he is - lol -
September 18th, 2020  
Thom Mitchell
Nice composition!
September 18th, 2020  
