Move bees, I am in charge of this patch.

Those flower attracts a lot of different insects. The bees were going nuts, I really was looking for something different and came home with some sort of wasp. The app tells me I found a Feather-legged Scoliid wasp.

This is what I found on the web:

Feather-legged Scoliid Wasps are large, beautiful, and widespread! These docile solitary wasps are experts at pest control. The adult females are vital natural agents that keep certain nuisance beetle populations in check. Of course, Scoliid Wasps are great pollinators as well! The “feathers” on their limbs pick up clumps of pollen with ease and the wasp distributes them as it hovers from flower to flower looking for nectar.