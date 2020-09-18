Previous
Orange is the new black. by dutchothotmailcom
Orange is the new black.

I went today to Fairchild Tropical botanic garden. My plan was to shoot some flowers. Something I don't do much and I struggle with. Well, I guess it is not the time of the year for flowers, and I hardly can believe it myself that I came home with another reptile shot. This one is an Agamas. I start to think I have a reptile issue. (I should have done my backyard dinosaurs series).
This one, I don't have in my back yard tho. It rushed away to soon when I try to capture it with my macro lens (darn), so I took my longer range lens and captures this creature. What a weird and scary orange face, but they are all beautiful in its own way.
18th September 2020

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
marlboromaam ace
LOL! Your shot and title gave me a good giggle! Marvelous capture of this creature!
September 19th, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Love the set jaw and your commentary
September 19th, 2020  
