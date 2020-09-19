Sign up
Striped-sweat bee
This one was taken this morning in a field of grasses. Not sure what it was doing down so low. Maybe to hydrate, the fields were a bit soggy. It caught my eye as the metallic green color was sparkling in the sun.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
19th September 2020 9:14am
bee
striped-sweat
Carole Sandford
ace
Great colours!
September 20th, 2020
Lin
ace
Wow - what a great macro!
September 20th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Very cool capture! Amazing details!
September 20th, 2020
Thom Mitchell
I guessed 100mm ;)
September 20th, 2020
