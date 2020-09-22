Previous
Next
A hungry black and white Warbler by dutchothotmailcom
140 / 365

A hungry black and white Warbler

This other photographer ( with a huge lens) pointed out to me what she was looking at. Never heard about the warbler and boy this bird is tiny (max 5 inches / 13 cm) . She mentioned those birds are too fast to capture well. Decided to stand next to her and follow the bird with my lens as binoculars. Till I realize this bird had jumped branches and got close to us. It just sat there for a while.
I may now know why this other photographer was excited. This bird breeds in Northern America and winters in Florida. So hello warbler, welcome to the sunshine state.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FBailey ace
A lovely capture!
September 22nd, 2020  
Judith Johnson
This is fabulous. We'll done on such an excellent shot.
September 22nd, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
This is a great shot! Well done!
September 22nd, 2020  
KV ace
Stellar focus... lovely composition. Fav
September 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise