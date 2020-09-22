A hungry black and white Warbler

This other photographer ( with a huge lens) pointed out to me what she was looking at. Never heard about the warbler and boy this bird is tiny (max 5 inches / 13 cm) . She mentioned those birds are too fast to capture well. Decided to stand next to her and follow the bird with my lens as binoculars. Till I realize this bird had jumped branches and got close to us. It just sat there for a while.

I may now know why this other photographer was excited. This bird breeds in Northern America and winters in Florida. So hello warbler, welcome to the sunshine state.