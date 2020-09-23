Previous
Really....what do you want now...?? by dutchothotmailcom
Really....what do you want now...??

A shot form yesterdays walk in the park. I had no time today to get out. Great cormorant mom and the not so small baby in nest.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
amyK ace
Great capture
September 24th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great shot
September 24th, 2020  
