Really....what do you want now...??
A shot form yesterdays walk in the park. I had no time today to get out. Great cormorant mom and the not so small baby in nest.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
2
1
Esther Rosenberg
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
141
photos
106
followers
108
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd September 2020 11:00am
Privacy
Public
Tags
great
,
cormorant
amyK
ace
Great capture
September 24th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great shot
September 24th, 2020
