Yummy in my tummy by dutchothotmailcom
Yummy in my tummy

Eat my friend. The butterfly has one of the most fascinating life cycles.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
dawnblom
Nice
September 25th, 2020  
marlboromaam
Amazing shot! What kind of butterfly will it morph into?
September 25th, 2020  
KWind
Outstanding!! FAV.
September 25th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg
@marlboromaam , I think it's the Monarch.
September 25th, 2020  
