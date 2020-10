Rainy day Tree tops broadwalk

By the time I had time for a daily shot, it was already raining. Decided stepping out of my comfort / macro zone and shooting rain on the boardwalk. Didn't expect to see anyone. I am sure those two didn't either ...The were prepared. Glasses, drinks and thank goodness rain gear. I don't know who they are, but cheers to them. ( I did get approval to take some shots of them )