You are not my pet

While my son stepped outside for a moment, this wild squirrel stepped inside my home. He is sitting on those sound chairs from the kids while they play the playstation. I saw up close his ability to jump from chair to chair, desk to computer screen, top of closet door. Pretty cool, but he is not a pet. He was scared and tried to hide from us. Finally he took off through the window we had opened. Goodbye my friend, you have a better life in my backyard.