Wasp nest

I have been visiting this garden for a few days in a row. Yesterday I noticed a wasp nest under the plant leaf. My shots were not great, bit scared the wasps would attack me. Today I went back with a glove on my hand so I could lift up the leaf a little bit and shoot quick. The nest had grown a little, cool but not sure I will attempt this again. Look at the faces and postures of those wasp.....yikes....