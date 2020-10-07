Sign up
What a catch.
I watched this anhinga handle the fish, flip it around and swallow it whole. This is nature...
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Tags
anhinga
