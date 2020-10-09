Sign up
When you are enjoying the spa treatment.
Shot was taking while this Tricolored Heron was grooming himself. His finished look is groomed with smooth feathers. Looking totally different then in this shot.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
9th October 2020 1:24pm
heron
tricolored
Sylvia du Toit
October 10th, 2020
sheri
Fantastic. Cute caption.
October 10th, 2020
