The giant and his tiny friends. by dutchothotmailcom
The giant and his tiny friends.

Wood stork provides a safe place for those damselflies in need of a place to rest.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Milanie ace
What a fabulous shot! Perfect crop.
October 13th, 2020  
*lynn ace
Cool!
October 13th, 2020  
Rick ace
Super capture. Can't believe that the damselflies landed right there.
October 13th, 2020  
Caroline ace
Absolutely fabulous capture, Esther, and especially interesting with the damselflies. Fav for sure.
October 13th, 2020  
