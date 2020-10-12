Sign up
The giant and his tiny friends.
Wood stork provides a safe place for those damselflies in need of a place to rest.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
12th October 2020 5:18pm
wood
,
stork
,
damselfly
Milanie
ace
What a fabulous shot! Perfect crop.
October 13th, 2020
*lynn
ace
Cool!
October 13th, 2020
Rick
ace
Super capture. Can't believe that the damselflies landed right there.
October 13th, 2020
Caroline
ace
Absolutely fabulous capture, Esther, and especially interesting with the damselflies. Fav for sure.
October 13th, 2020
