Shield bug by dutchothotmailcom
Shield bug

I am 6 months into my macro photography. I am still very excited seeing all those bugs and flowers up close. I had not yet captured the shield bug till today, so another check off my to do list.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
Milanie ace
I'm finding macro photography quite fun, too. The things we never noticed before! Nice shot of this little guy
October 14th, 2020  
