Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
161 / 365
Shield bug
I am 6 months into my macro photography. I am still very excited seeing all those bugs and flowers up close. I had not yet captured the shield bug till today, so another check off my to do list.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am Originally from Holland,...
161
photos
111
followers
114
following
44% complete
View this month »
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
13th October 2020 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bug
,
shield
Milanie
ace
I'm finding macro photography quite fun, too. The things we never noticed before! Nice shot of this little guy
October 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close