Under a different kinda "Christmas tree" by dutchothotmailcom
237 / 365

Under a different kinda "Christmas tree"

Oh, I am cold, but I am loving the views this snow is giving me. The snow is slowly melting from the trees, the views are constant changing. Such a different scenery than South Florida.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details

