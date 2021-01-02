Sign up
242 / 365
View from base ski resort.
It is interesting that we are standing in the snow but the surrounded mountains have not much snow due to their lower elevation. This shot is from a few days back, we are on our way home.
2nd January 2021
2nd Jan 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Tags
mountains.
365 Project
close