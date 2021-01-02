Previous
Next
View from base ski resort. by dutchothotmailcom
242 / 365

View from base ski resort.

It is interesting that we are standing in the snow but the surrounded mountains have not much snow due to their lower elevation. This shot is from a few days back, we are on our way home.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise