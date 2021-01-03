Sign up
Previous
Next
243 / 365
Got anything better to eat?
Another shot from a few days ago. I already miss those cute deers, I don't see them in my area.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
243
photos
143
followers
131
following
66% complete
View this month »
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd December 2020 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
marlboromaam
ace
Oh, Esther - what a wonderful shot! Outstanding! FAV and pinning. =)
January 3rd, 2021
Lin
ace
Fabulous fav!
January 4th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
That deer is so engaged with you, eye to eye! I'm sorry you don't have deer in South Florida but now you can look forward to your next trip to see them :)
January 4th, 2021
