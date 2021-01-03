Previous
Next
Got anything better to eat? by dutchothotmailcom
243 / 365

Got anything better to eat?

Another shot from a few days ago. I already miss those cute deers, I don't see them in my area.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Oh, Esther - what a wonderful shot! Outstanding! FAV and pinning. =)
January 3rd, 2021  
Lin ace
Fabulous fav!
January 4th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
That deer is so engaged with you, eye to eye! I'm sorry you don't have deer in South Florida but now you can look forward to your next trip to see them :)
January 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise