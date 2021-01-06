Previous
Next
Heron with baby by dutchothotmailcom
246 / 365

Heron with baby

Before Christmas the Herons were busy bringing sticks and building a nest. Now 3 weeks later ...ta da....babies.
I am sure mom loves her little one no matter what, but this is one "ugly" baby lol.
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Have seen lots of herons but never a baby...I think its adorable. Great shot!
January 7th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Wow - can't imagine how you were able to get this pov - fabulous!
January 7th, 2021  
Corinne C ace
Such a great family portrait!
January 7th, 2021  
Taffy ace
Exciting to see the baby! And a strong composition of this little family.
January 7th, 2021  
Diana ace
How wonderful that you were able to frame the baby so well! So beautifully composed.
January 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise