248 / 365
Yellowthroat-backyard
A newbie in my backyard. Put three apps to work for ID and came up with the same, it is a family of the warbler. Glad I was home this morning to see this tiny bird.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
4
4
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
248
photos
145
followers
131
following
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
8th January 2021 11:22am
yellowthroat
Beau
ace
Great find and composition. Love the splash of color
January 9th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
So sweet
January 9th, 2021
Corinne C
ace
Great composition.
January 9th, 2021
Cathy
Oh what a wonderful bird photo! I keep my old bird book close at hand! A fav!
January 9th, 2021
