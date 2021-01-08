Previous
Yellowthroat-backyard by dutchothotmailcom
Yellowthroat-backyard

A newbie in my backyard. Put three apps to work for ID and came up with the same, it is a family of the warbler. Glad I was home this morning to see this tiny bird.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Beau
Great find and composition. Love the splash of color
January 9th, 2021  
Peter Dulis
So sweet
January 9th, 2021  
Corinne C
Great composition.
January 9th, 2021  
Cathy
Oh what a wonderful bird photo! I keep my old bird book close at hand! A fav!
January 9th, 2021  
