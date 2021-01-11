Previous
Got·cha by dutchothotmailcom
251 / 365

Got·cha

Black-bellied whistling ducks flying by while I was looking at those baby herons. I have been often too slow, but somehow pulled off a shot this time .
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
marlboromaam ace
Amazing shot! I don't know how you did it, but you did it well.
January 12th, 2021  
amyK ace
Wow, awesome focus
January 12th, 2021  
CC Folk ace
Great timing and I love the muted shades.
January 12th, 2021  
Taffy ace
Perfect timing and DoF to make these really stand out, including their orange beaks.
January 12th, 2021  
