Previous
Next
251 / 365
Got·cha
Black-bellied whistling ducks flying by while I was looking at those baby herons. I have been often too slow, but somehow pulled off a shot this time .
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
4
5
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
251
photos
148
followers
131
following
68% complete
View this month »
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th January 2021 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
black-bellied
,
whistling
marlboromaam
ace
Amazing shot! I don't know how you did it, but you did it well.
January 12th, 2021
amyK
ace
Wow, awesome focus
January 12th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
Great timing and I love the muted shades.
January 12th, 2021
Taffy
ace
Perfect timing and DoF to make these really stand out, including their orange beaks.
January 12th, 2021
