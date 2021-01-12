Previous
Growing Heron babies by dutchothotmailcom
Growing Heron babies

Few Heron nests at this park, only 2 nest that are close enough for me to take some shots. This nest has 2 babies.
The heron fledglings leave the nest between the 49-81 days. I guess you got the deal with many more nest shots from me ;-)
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Esther Rosenberg

@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Nick ace
Fab shot. They are really cute, but also look a bit prehistoric.
January 13th, 2021  
Lin ace
OMG - instant fav.
January 13th, 2021  
KWind ace
Fantastic capture! Love the open mouths!
January 13th, 2021  
