Growing Heron babies
Few Heron nests at this park, only 2 nest that are close enough for me to take some shots. This nest has 2 babies.
The heron fledglings leave the nest between the 49-81 days. I guess you got the deal with many more nest shots from me ;-)
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
11th January 2021 9:17am
Tags
heron
,
fledglings
Nick
ace
Fab shot. They are really cute, but also look a bit prehistoric.
January 13th, 2021
Lin
ace
OMG - instant fav.
January 13th, 2021
KWind
ace
Fantastic capture! Love the open mouths!
January 13th, 2021
