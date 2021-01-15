Previous
Red-shouldered hawk by dutchothotmailcom
Red-shouldered hawk

He had an audition watching his moves. He was looking and looking, moving to different branches. It looked like he was searching for food but never made the dive ( at least not when I was watching)
15th January 2021

Esther Rosenberg

Esther Rosenberg
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature.
marlboromaam ace
Outstanding capture!
January 15th, 2021  
