Red-shouldered hawk
He had an audition watching his moves. He was looking and looking, moving to different branches. It looked like he was searching for food but never made the dive ( at least not when I was watching)
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
2
1
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
15th January 2021 12:24pm
Tags
hawk
red-shouldered
marlboromaam
ace
Outstanding capture!
January 15th, 2021
