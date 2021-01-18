Previous
Prairie warbler by dutchothotmailcom
258 / 365

Prairie warbler

A whole new world opened up for me when starting 365project. I guess this one lives in South Florida year long, I just have never seen it!
I had to chase this one around a bit, those warblers are tiny and fast.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
My goodness! He's watching you. Such a sweet capture!
January 19th, 2021  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Aww, what a cute expression!
January 19th, 2021  
Santina ace
What a wonderful shot, I like this little bird and its nice pose
January 19th, 2021  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this cutie staring right at you.
January 19th, 2021  
Monica
Great shot, he's looking straight at the camera!
January 19th, 2021  
