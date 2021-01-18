Sign up
258 / 365
Prairie warbler
A whole new world opened up for me when starting 365project. I guess this one lives in South Florida year long, I just have never seen it!
I had to chase this one around a bit, those warblers are tiny and fast.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
258
photos
152
followers
131
following
70% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
18th January 2021 2:29pm
Tags
prairie
,
warbler
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
My goodness! He's watching you. Such a sweet capture!
January 19th, 2021
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Aww, what a cute expression!
January 19th, 2021
Santina
ace
What a wonderful shot, I like this little bird and its nice pose
January 19th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this cutie staring right at you.
January 19th, 2021
Monica
Great shot, he's looking straight at the camera!
January 19th, 2021
