Two beauties. by dutchothotmailcom
259 / 365

Two beauties.

Wanted to find to color, so "ran" into butterfly world. I had 30 minutes to walk around and get back to my work. I had something in mind that I wanted to try to capture, but I guess you all have experienced that yourself, that didn't work out.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Photo Details

Junko Y ace
WOW !! So much to love about this
January 20th, 2021  
Diana ace
Absolutely gorgeous Esther, love this delicate capture and bokeh.
January 20th, 2021  
