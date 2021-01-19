Sign up
Two beauties.
Wanted to find to color, so "ran" into butterfly world. I had 30 minutes to walk around and get back to my work. I had something in mind that I wanted to try to capture, but I guess you all have experienced that yourself, that didn't work out.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
2
2
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
19th January 2021 2:28pm
lillie
butterfly.
Junko Y
ace
WOW !! So much to love about this
January 20th, 2021
Diana
ace
Absolutely gorgeous Esther, love this delicate capture and bokeh.
January 20th, 2021
