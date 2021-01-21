Previous
Next
Sunrise @ Davie by dutchothotmailcom
261 / 365

Sunrise @ Davie

Nice start of the day....ran out and got that one shot out of the way...busy at work :)
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Esther Rosenberg

ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Van
So glad you got the shot because it’s beautiful. Love the silhouette of the trees and the color of the sunset is fabulous.
January 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture with wonderful colour and silhouettes. You start wok rather early?
January 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise