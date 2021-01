Spread your wings to learn to fly

Visit the the babies Heron for an update. The nest is so big and deep that you can't even see the second baby heron sitting down. I guess the feather grow in different stages. They can't fly yet.

The baby in the other nest ( shot 1 of the baby herons) apparently fell out of the nest into the water....watching the wild life close up...sad.....but I guess it happens.