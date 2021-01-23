Previous
"love" birds making a nest. by dutchothotmailcom
"love" birds making a nest.

More baby herons?? This male heron flies out to find nesting materials and brings it back to his female partner. She then gets busy putting it in the right place while the male goes out again to find more sticks. This will go on and on..
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Esther Rosenberg

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! One looks like its giving directions and the other looks like its paying attention. Wonderful!
January 24th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful capture
January 24th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
Marvelous capture of life cycle of these beauties
January 24th, 2021  
amyK ace
Wonderful capture of the nest building activity.
January 24th, 2021  
