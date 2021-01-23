Sign up
"love" birds making a nest.
More baby herons?? This male heron flies out to find nesting materials and brings it back to his female partner. She then gets busy putting it in the right place while the male goes out again to find more sticks. This will go on and on..
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
I am a mom, busy with kids activities, love sports and spending some quiet down time out in the nature. I am originally from...
Views
5
5
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
22nd January 2021 11:18am
heron
,
nest.
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wow! One looks like its giving directions and the other looks like its paying attention. Wonderful!
January 24th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
Wonderful capture
January 24th, 2021
Jane Pittenger
ace
Marvelous capture of life cycle of these beauties
January 24th, 2021
amyK
ace
Wonderful capture of the nest building activity.
January 24th, 2021
